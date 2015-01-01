Abstract

Editorial on the Research Topic

Balance-controlling mechanism and fall-prevention strategy



Falls and fall-related injuries and deaths burden society heavily. Balance and gait disorders are the primary cause of falls in older adults. Currently, evidence-based training regimens are still lacking for some populations with a specific balance disorder, which calls for high-quality interventional studies to facilitate clinical practices. In addition, tackling the challenges of fall prevention demands more in-depth investigations of balance-control mechanisms, which may facilitate the more sensitive assessment of balance impairment and possibly the earlier detection of fall risks. These mechanisms are also expected to provide insights for the earlier, more targeted, and more effective fall-prevention management. We are happy to have published 9 articles in this research topic that advance our understanding of the balance-control mechanisms (He et al.; Jiang et al.; Sato et al.; Xing et al.; Santos et al.; Caronni et al.) and the latest evidence-based fall-prevention management (Xing et al.; Winser et al.; Ho et al.; Elrod et al.).

Language: en