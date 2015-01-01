|
Citation
|
Pan W, Zhang J, Zhang Y, Jiang P, Han S. Front. Neurorobotics 2024; 18: e1360094.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38505326
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Enhancing the generalization and reliability of speech recognition models in the field of air traffic control (ATC) is a challenging task. This is due to the limited storage, difficulty in acquisition, and high labeling costs of ATC speech data, which may result in data sample bias and class imbalance, leading to uncertainty and inaccuracy in speech recognition results. This study investigates a method for assessing the quality of ATC speech based on accents. Different combinations of data quality categories are selected according to the requirements of different model application scenarios to address the aforementioned issues effectively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accent disruption; air traffic control speech; data quality; quantitative speech evaluation; speech evaluation optimization; speech recognition impact