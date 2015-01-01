|
Citation
|
Beeler S, Gerrish O, Aldred BG, Asher BlackDeer A. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1307641.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38505794
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: There is a limited literature base regarding the intersection of drug and alcohol treatment, violence, and trauma. While research substantiates that exposure to violence and trauma impacts the propensity to misuse substances, the conceptualization in clinical trials and practice has largely been narrow and gendered, referring only to intimate partner or domestic violence. Our systematic mapping review explored a more inclusive and expansive review of survivors of and perpetrators of violence and trauma (e.g., intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking, child abuse, political and community violence, criminal violence, micro violence, structural violence, and oppression) to establish: 1) the types of treatment settings included in intervention studies, 2) the common indicators of success or common outcomes recorded, and 3) understanding who is seeking treatment for drug and alcohol use with histories of violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drug and alcohol; integrated treatment; substance misuse; substance use disorder; systematic mapping review; trauma; treatment outcomes; violence