Abstract

An overview is provided of behavioral research into human steering and collision avoidance including the processing of optic flow, optical looming and the role of the human mobile gaze system. A consideration is then made of the issues that may occur for autonomous vehicles (AV) when they move from grid-type road networks into complex inner-city streets and interact with human drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. Comparisons between human processing and AV processing of these interactions are made. This raises issues as to whether AV control systems need to mimic human visual processing more closely and highlights the need for AV systems to develop a "theory of road users" that allows attribution of intent to other drivers, cyclists or pedestrians. Guidelines for the development of a "theory of road users" for AVs are suggested.

Language: en