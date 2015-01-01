|
Watchman K, Jacobs P, Boustead L, Doyle A, Doyle L, Murdoch J, Carson J, Hoyle L, Wilkinson H. Gerontologist 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38505929
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: People with intellectual disability are at increased risk of dementia at an earlier age. This is the first study to explore experiences of couples with an intellectual disability when one partner has dementia. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Four people with intellectual disability whose partner had dementia and one partner who had both an intellectual disability and dementia took part in narrative life story interviews. One of the interviews was conducted as a couple giving direct perspectives from four couples overall. Additionally, thirteen semi-structured interviews were conducted with nine social care professionals and four family members. This provided perspectives of the relationships of a further four couples which collectively led to data on eight couples.
Keywords
ageing; co-production; Down syndrome; relationships; social care