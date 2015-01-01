Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the mechanisms and visual outcomes of recreational and sports-related open globe injuries (OGIs).



METHODS: A retrospective case series of eyes experiencing OGI secondary to recreational and sports-related activities at Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center (MHH-TMC) from January 1st, 2010 through March 31st, 2015 was conducted. Exclusionary criteria included no documented ophthalmologic examination upon presentation and repairs performed by services other than ophthalmology. A two-tailed t-test and Fisher's exact test were utilized to assess for statistical significance (p < 0.05).



RESULTS: A total of 20 eyes from 20 patients experiencing OGIs secondary to recreational and sports-related activities were included. Thirteen eyes (65 %) presented with OGIs from penetrating objects while seven eyes (35 %) had injuries from blunt injuries. Males comprised most of the total study group (17 of 20 patients), and zone 3 injuries were the most common location of OGI. While eyes with OGIs from blunt trauma underwent evisceration/enucleation procedures more frequently than OGIs from penetrating mechanisms (71% vs 23 %) (p = 0.10), the final visual outcomes were similarly poor between groups. Only three eyes in this series experienced an improvement from baseline VA; all three eyes had lacked initial findings consistent with severe injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Recreational and sports related OGIs most commonly occur in zone 3 and in young males, regardless of injury type. OGIs due to both penetrating and blunt trauma mechanisms implicate poor functional outcomes, but the absence of certain presenting injury features may indicate possibility of eventual visual recovery.

Language: en