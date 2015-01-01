Abstract

PURPOSE: Electric scooters (e-scooters) are an increasingly popular method of transportation worldwide. However, there are concerns regarding their safety, specifically with regards to orthopaedic injuries. We aimed to investigate the overall burden and financial impact on orthopaedic services as a result of e-scooter-related orthopaedic injuries.



METHODS: We retrospectively identified all e-scooter-related injuries requiring orthopaedic admission or surgical intervention in a large District General Hospital in England over a 16-month period between September 2020 and December 2021. Injuries sustained, surgical management, inpatient stay and resources used were calculated.



RESULTS: Seventy-nine patients presented with orthopaedic injuries as a result of e-scooter transportation with a mean age of 30.1 years (SD 11.6), of which 62 were males and 17 were females. A total of 86 individual orthopaedic injuries were sustained, with fractures being the most common type of injury. Of these, 23 patients required 28 individual surgical procedures. The combined theatre and recovery time of these procedures was 5500 min, while isolated operating time was 2088 min. The total cost of theatre running time for these patients was estimated at £77,000. A total of 17 patients required hospital admission under Trauma and Orthopaedics, which accounted for total combined stay of 99 days with a mean length of stay of 5.8 days.



CONCLUSION: While there are potential environmental benefits to e-scooters, we demonstrate the risks of injury associated with their use and the associated increased burden to the healthcare system through additional emergency attendances, frequent outpatient clinic appointments, surgical procedures, and hospital inpatient admissions.

