|
Citation
|
Pike CK, Burdick KE, Millett C, Lipschitz JM. Int. J. Bipolar Disord. 2024; 12(1): e8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38504041
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The suicide rate in bipolar disorder (BD) is among the highest across all psychiatric disorders. Identifying modifiable variables that relate to suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) in BD may inform prevention strategies. Social connectedness is a modifiable variable found to relate to STBs in the general population, but differences exist across subgroups of the general population and findings specifically in BD have been equivocal. We aimed to clarify how perceived social connectedness relates to STBs in BD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bipolar disorder; Loneliness; Social support; Suicide