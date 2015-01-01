|
Shyaka I, Miranda E, Velin L, Mukagaju F, Nezerwa Y, Ntirenganya F, Furaha C, Riviello R, Pompermaier L. Int. J. Burns Trauma 2024; 14(1): 25-31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, e-Century Publishing)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38505345
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Burns is a disease of poverty, disproportionately affecting populations in low- and middle-income countries, where most of the injuries and the deaths caused by burns occurs. In Sub-Saharan Africa, it is estimated that one fifth of burn victims die from their injuries. Mortality prediction indexes are used to estimate outcomes after provided burn care, which has been used in burn services of high-income countries over the last 60 years. It remains to be seen whether these are reliable in low-income settings. This study aimed to analyze in-hospital mortality and to apply mortality estimation indexes in burn patients admitted to the only specialized burn unit in Rwanda.
Language: en
Keywords
Baux score; Burns; low-income countries; mortality