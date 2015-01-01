|
Citation
Dowd JB, Doniec K, Zhang L, Tilstra A. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2024; 53(2): dyae024.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Epidemiological Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38508869
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Rising midlife mortality in the USA has raised concerns, particularly the increase in 'deaths of despair' (due to drugs, alcohol and suicide). Life expectancy is also stalling in other countries such as the UK, but how trends in midlife mortality are evolving outside the USA is less understood. We provide a synthesis of cause-specific mortality trends in midlife (25-64 years of age) for the USA and the UK as well as other high-income and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries.
Language: en
Keywords
Central and Eastern Europe; high-income countries; midlife; Mortality trends; UK; USA; working-age mortality