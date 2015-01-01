Abstract

Recently, mushroom poisoning is becoming one of the most serious food safety problems in China, especially in Yunnan province. However, there is insufficient information on many poisoning incidents, including mushroom information, identification and poisoning symptoms etc. In October 2022, a female midwife in Yunnan province consumed a wild mushroom twice. Detailed epidemiological investigation and mushroom identification were performed in this report. Based on morphological and phylogenetic analysis, the suspected mushroom was identified as Gymnopus dryophiloides (Omphalotaceae, Agaricomycetes). The victim reported nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomachache, accompanied by dizziness, headache, drowsiness, chest tightness, shortness of breath, palpitation, and weakness. The incubation period was approximately 30 min. After the victim's own vomiting, the symptoms began to subside for about an hour. Up to date, there are no detailed reports of poisoning in G. dryophiloides. In conclusion, it is the first detailed poisoning report of G. dryophiloides in the world.

Language: en