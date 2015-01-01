Abstract

Safe and secure vehicle routing problems refer to the transportation of dangerous (e.g., flammable liquids) or valuable goods (e.g., cash), the surveillance of streets (e.g., police patrols) or other areas (e.g., those within a factory or building), and the response to sudden incidents (e.g., robberies or street disruptions). It thus covers a multitude of models and methods with each having its own objective and constraints, such as unpredictability or risk. We review and classify literature in this field and thereby identify a starting point for researchers in this evolving and practically relevant field. Our study reveals that there are 82 articles that cover aspects related to safe and secure routing, a majority of which were published in the last five years. We classify the articles into five main categories: (i) transportation of hazardous materials, (ii) patrol routing, (iii) cash-in-transit, (iv) dissimilar routing problems, and (v) modeling of multi-graphs. Categories (i)-(iv) elaborate on the problem studied, while (v) provides a general concept based on road network characteristics most commonly found in safe and secure routing problems. Relevant methods and instances, along with their similarities and dissimilarities, have also been discussed in the paper. Furthermore, specific problem characteristics and future research directions are identified.

