Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify intimate partner violence (IPV)-related injury patterns of U.S. patients of three age groups: <18 years (adolescents), 18-25 years (emerging adults), and >25 years (adults).



METHODS: We performed a nationally representative retrospective review of all patients presenting to U.S. Emergency Department for IPV-related injuries from 2005 through 2020. Demographics and injury patterns were calculated using statistical methods accounting for the weighted stratified data. Main outcomes were injury morphology, mechanism, severity, location, and temporal associations of IPV-related injuries among the three age groups.



RESULTS: There was a higher proportion of female victims, sexual assault cases, and lower trunk injuries among adolescents compared to emerging adults and adults. There was increasing injury severity, fractures, and hospital admissions with increasing age. Adolescents experienced a greater prevalence of fractures of the head, neck, hands, fingers, and distal lower extremity, while trunk fractures increased with age. The peak prevalence of violence-related Emergency Department visits among adolescents was in June and September, with the peak day as Tuesday.



DISCUSSION: Injurious forms of IPV are prevalent across all age groups, with sexual assault cases demonstrably higher among adolescents and increasing severity of injuries as victims age. Identification of age-specific injury patterns will aid health-care professionals and policymakers in developing targeted interventions for adolescents who experience IPV.

Language: en