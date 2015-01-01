SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mandache LA. J. Lat. Am. Caribb. Anthropol. 2023; 28(2): 141-150.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jlca.12676

38505663

PMC10947052

Based on ethnographic work conducted between 2015 and 2022 at the periphery of Fortaleza, in Northeast Brazil, this article analyzes the work of community activists as a form of subversive care. Women activists, many of whom work for the local public clinics, as social workers with local NGOs, or as schoolteachers, challenge dominant narratives presented in the media and political discourses about their neighborhood as being poor and therefore violent. By establishing relationships of mutual trust with gang members and humanizing them, women activists "challenge the logic of fear" and maintain presence in areas controlled by the gangs to direct the economically vulnerable toward existing public resources. Activists' understanding of urban violence is informed by participation in collective action and living together with gang members and their families. These experiences lead activists to see urban violence as the symptom of systemic inequalities that require systemic changes.


activism; ativismo; care; cuidado; mulheres; periferia; periphery; violence; violencia; women

