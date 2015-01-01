Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Fatigue is a common symptom following acquired brain injury although the severity and course differs for many individuals. This longitudinal study aimed to identify latent trajectory classes of fatigue and associated outcomes following mild brain injury.



METHODS: 204 adults with mild traumatic brain injury (159; 78%) or minor stroke (45; 22%) were assessed 4 times over 1 year. Subjective measures of fatigue, anxiety, depression, cognitive complaints and societal participation were collected. Multivariate Latent Class Growth Analysis identified classes of participants with similar longitudinal patterns. Demographic and injury characteristics were used to predict class membership.



RESULTS: Analysis revealed four classes. Class 1 (53%) had mild, decreasing fatigue with no other problems. Class 2 (29%) experienced high persistent fatigue, moderate cognitive complaints and societal participation problems. Class 3 (11%) had high persistent fatigue with anxiety, depression, cognitive complaints and participation problems. Class 4 (7%) experienced decreasing fatigue with anxiety and depression but no cognitive or participation problems. Women and older individuals were more likely to be in class 2.



CONCLUSION: Half the participants had a favourable outcome while the remaining classes were characterised by persistent fatigue with cognitive complaints (class 2), decreasing fatigue with mood problems (class 4) or fatigue with both cognitive and mood problems (class 3). Fatigue treatment should target combinations of problems in such individual trajectories after mild brain injury.

