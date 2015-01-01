|
Yamashita T, Yamashita K, Sato M, Ata S. Med. Eng. Phys. 2024; 125: e104115.
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38508791
Frailty in older adults often leads to foot issues, increasing fall-related fracture risk. Mechanoreceptors, the pressure receptors in the foot sole, are pivotal for postural control. Foot problems can impair mechanoreceptor function, compromising balance. This study aimed to examine the effect of foot care on postural control in frail older adults. Forty-eight participants underwent a five-month monthly foot care intervention. Measurements were taken before and after this intervention. Participants stood for 45 s in a static, open-eyed position on a stabilometer. Center-of-pressure (CoP) analysis included total trajectory length, integrated triangle area, rectangular area, and range of motion in anterior-posterior and medio-lateral directions.
Language: en
Center-of-pressure; Foot care; Frail older adults; Mechanoreceptors; Postural control