Journal Article

Citation

Yamashita T, Yamashita K, Sato M, Ata S. Med. Eng. Phys. 2024; 125: e104115.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.medengphy.2024.104115

PMID

38508791

Abstract

Frailty in older adults often leads to foot issues, increasing fall-related fracture risk. Mechanoreceptors, the pressure receptors in the foot sole, are pivotal for postural control. Foot problems can impair mechanoreceptor function, compromising balance. This study aimed to examine the effect of foot care on postural control in frail older adults. Forty-eight participants underwent a five-month monthly foot care intervention. Measurements were taken before and after this intervention. Participants stood for 45 s in a static, open-eyed position on a stabilometer. Center-of-pressure (CoP) analysis included total trajectory length, integrated triangle area, rectangular area, and range of motion in anterior-posterior and medio-lateral directions.

RESULTS indicated that foot care significantly increased toe ground contact area by 1.3 times and improved anterior-posterior motion control during static standing. Enhanced postural control resulted from improved skin condition due to foot care that intensified mechanoreceptor signal input and improved postural control output. These findings underscore the potential for reducing fracture risks in older adults through proactive foot care. The study highlights the vital role of foot care in enhancing postural control, with broader implications for aging population well-being and safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Center-of-pressure; Foot care; Frail older adults; Mechanoreceptors; Postural control

