Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study ascertained the level of distraction attributable to cell phone by drivers in Enugu.



METHODOLOGY: This study was conducted in Enugu, Nigeria using a validated structured questionnaire randomly administered to drivers in different locations in the city. Study period was 2 months and different forms of distraction while driving were tested.



RESULT: There were 500 participants in the study. 306(61.2%) were males and 194(38.8%) were females. The mean age of respondents was 43.85±9.89 years. Ninety-nine percent of respondents were aware of the ban on use of cell phones while driving but as much as 97.8% of the drivers still use cell phones while driving.



CONCLUSION: Level of distracted driving in Enugu is quite high and this has the potential to cause serious road crashes which can impact negatively on the lives of the people. The need for concerted effort to educate people on the dangers of cell phone use while driving cannot be over emphasized. KEY LESSONS: - There is a paucity of literature on distracted driving in Nigeria even with the high incidence of Road Traffic Accident.- Awareness of laws on distracted driving is not the challenge rather it is compliance. There is need for ways of enforcing the existing laws on distracted driving as mere knowledge of the provisions of the law does not ensure compliance.- Enforcement of laws on distracted driving will play a preventive role in reducing the incidence of RTAs and its associated health implications.

Language: en