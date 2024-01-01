|
Woliansky M, Lee K, Tadakamadla S. Oral Surg. Oral Med. Oral Pathol. Oral Radiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38508904
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study aims to deliver a novel web-app-based electronic Screening and Brief Intervention to patients with alcohol-related facial trauma and assess changes in at-risk drinking behaviors and attitudes toward their drinking and alcohol-related trauma. STUDY DESIGN, SETTING, AND SAMPLE: This was a 2-arm parallel randomized controlled trial. Participants who had sustained alcohol-related facial injuries were recruited from 3 Australian hospitals.
