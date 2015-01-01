|
Citation
Al-Kire RL, Miller CA, Pasek MH, Perry SL, Wilkins CL. Psychol. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
38507261
Abstract
Four preregistered experiments (N = 4,307) explored whether anti-Christian bias claims can discreetly signal White allyship among Christian American adults. In Experiments 1 and 2, reading about anti-Christian bias led White, but not Black, Christians to perceive more anti-White bias. Experiments 3 and 4 demonstrate the connection between Christian and White can be leveraged by politicians in the form of a racial dog whistle. In Experiment 3, White Christians perceived a politician concerned about anti-Christian bias as caring more about anti-White bias and more willing to fight for White people (relative to a control). This politician was also perceived as less offensive than a politician concerned about anti-White bias. In Experiment 4, Black Christians perceived a politician concerned about anti-Christian bias as less offensive than one concerned about anti-White bias yet still unlikely to fight for Black people.
Language: en
Keywords
anti-Christian bias; anti-White bias; open data; open materials; preregistered; racial dog whistle