Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rescue operations are in Norway defined as situations where patients are difficult to access or that more resources are needed than the health services alone possess and can put in operation (Bull A, Redningshåndboken er endelig her! [Internet]. Hovedredningssentralen. 2018 [cited 2023 May 15]. Available from: https://www.hovedredningssentralen.no/redningshandboken-er-endelig-her/ ). Rescue operations after large incidents may include civil protection, military forces, non-governmental organizations and other resources, but the initial rescue effort must be performed by the emergency services as time often is of essence. The central area of an accident where special training and personal protection equipment is necessary or mandatory is called the Hot Zone. This study examines Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) firefighters and police officers reported experiences from ambulance personnel's contribution in the Hot Zone.



METHODS: We conducted five focus group interviews with USAR-trained firefighters and police officers. The interviewees were those on duty on the agreed dates. The interviews were taped, transcribed, and analysed using thematic analysis as described by Braun & Clarke.



RESULTS: Three themes were identified; Feeling safe during missions, Building USAR capacity, and Trust-building within USAR-teams. The firefighters and police officers reported their and the patients' safety are best managed by EMS-personnel, whose presence strongly contributes to their own feeling of safety in a dangerous area. When EMS handles victims and injured emergency workers, firefighters and police officers can focus on their own primary tasks. Indeed, interviewees reported that building a USAR capacity depends on having USAR-trained EMS-personnel in the Hot Zone. The interviewees have clear and consistent opinions on how to establish an interagency USAR capacity effectively. Trust is paramount to the interviewees, and they express a high degree of trust within USAR Oslo.



CONCLUSIONS: Firefighters and police officers regard USAR-trained EMS-personnel as a natural and integrated part in urban search and rescue teams. EMS-personnel in the dangerous area deliver safety and medical professional assistance to both rescue workers and patients. Informants in this study had clear opinions on how to establish and maintain such a service.

