Westnes E, Hjortdahl M. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2024; 32(1): e22.
(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38504344
BACKGROUND: Rescue operations are in Norway defined as situations where patients are difficult to access or that more resources are needed than the health services alone possess and can put in operation (Bull A, Redningshåndboken er endelig her! [Internet]. Hovedredningssentralen. 2018 [cited 2023 May 15]. Available from: https://www.hovedredningssentralen.no/redningshandboken-er-endelig-her/ ). Rescue operations after large incidents may include civil protection, military forces, non-governmental organizations and other resources, but the initial rescue effort must be performed by the emergency services as time often is of essence. The central area of an accident where special training and personal protection equipment is necessary or mandatory is called the Hot Zone. This study examines Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) firefighters and police officers reported experiences from ambulance personnel's contribution in the Hot Zone.
EMS; High-risk emergencies; Inter-agency training; Team-building in emergencies; Trust-building in emergency services; Urban search and rescue; USAR