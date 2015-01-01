Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the widespread use of pressure cookers for quick and efficient cooking, literature has insufficiently highlighted the potential dangers resulting from inappropriate handling. This study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of 32 patients who presented with pressure cooker burns, emphasizing the serious risks associated with their misuse.



METHODS: Retrospective data were collected from patients admitted to Bağcılar Training and Research Hospital Burn Center between 2017 and 2020 with pressure cooker burns in Türkiye. Data encompassed patient characteristics, burn causes, locations, severities, treatments, and clinical outcomes.



RESULTS: The study included 32 patients (29 female/3 male) with a mean age of 42.3 (8-83). Patients were categorized based on burn areas, revealing associated injuries such as ocular (34.3%) and ear injuries (6.25%). The average hospital stay was 10.5 days [2-37]. While five pressure cookers exploded due to product-related issues, 26 explosions resulted from user errors (15.6%/81.2%). Importantly, no mortality was observed among the patients.



CONCLUSION: While pressure cookers facilitate rapid food preparation, this study underscores the severe risks arising from product or usage errors. This study emphasizes the need for more effective usage instructions and increased awareness about pressure cookers to prevent burn risks. We anticipate that educational programs focused on safe pressure cooker use could significantly reduce the incidence of serious injuries.

