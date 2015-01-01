SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Maple E, Kebbell M. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241239944

PMID

38506076

Abstract

A self-report instrument was created to measure stress, attitudes, and performance of domestic and family violence (DFV) first responders in an Australian state. DFV-related stress negatively impacted officers' attitudes and self-assessed performance. Higher DFV stress was predicted by the frequency and severity of DFV incidents, and the absence of lived experience. Negative attitudes were predicted by a shorter length of service and lower severity, and poorer performance by a longer length of service and lower perceived social support. Males reported higher stress and poorer performance than females. The findings reveal systemic issues that inhibit effective police response, emphasizing the need to address negative attitudes and "DV fatigue."


Language: en

Keywords

attitudes; domestic and family violence; job stress; performance; police

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print