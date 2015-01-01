|
Gonzales RE, Seeburger EF, Friedman AB, Agarwal AK. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38511415
BACKGROUND: To combat increasing levels of violence in the emergency department (ED), hospitals have implemented several safety measures, including behavioral flags. These electronic health record (EHR)-based notifications alert future clinicians of past incidents of potentially threatening patient behavior, but observed racial disparities in their placement may unintentionally introduce bias in patient care. Little is known about how patients perceive these flags and the disparities that have been found in their placement.
bias; well‐being; workplace safety