Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to examine the association of body composition, muscle strength, balance, and functional capacity on falls and fall injuries among community-dwelling older women.



METHODS: The study comprised of a 2-year randomized controlled trial involving 914 women with an average age of 76.5 (SD = 3.3) years at baseline. The women were assigned to exercise intervention (n = 457) and control groups (n = 457). Clinical measurements were conducted at baseline, 12 months and 24 months.



RESULTS: During the 2-year follow up, total of 546 women (59.7%) sustained a fall. The total number of falls was 1380 and out of these, 550 (40%) of falls were non-injurious and 745 (54%) were injurious. Higher femoral neck bone mineral density (BMD) was associated with a higher overall risk of falls [RR = 2.55 (95% CI = 1.70-3.84, p < 0.001)], but was a protective factor for severe fall injuries [RR = 0.03 (95% CI = 0.003-0.035, p < 0.01)]. Slower Timed Up and Go (TUG) was associated with an increased overall risk of falls [RR = 1.07 (95% CI = 1.05-1.10, p < 0.001)] and injuries requiring medical attention [RR = 1.10 (95% CI = 1.02-1.19, p = 0.02)]. Longer single leg standing time was a protective factor for falls [RR = 0.99 (95% CI = 0.99-1.00, p < 0.01)] and overall injurious falls [RR = 0.99 (95% CI = 0.99-1.00, p = 0.02)].



CONCLUSION: For postmenopausal women with higher femoral neck BMD appear to sustain more falls, but have a lower risk of severe fall injuries. Better TUG and single leg standing time predict lower risk of falls and fall injuries.

