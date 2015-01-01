Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide and early alcohol use initiation are public health concerns. Previous studies have explored the associations between age of alcohol use initiation and suicidal behaviors, which progresses from ideation to action. Distinguishing between the various associations can help gain a deeper understanding of suicidal behaviors and aid in developing social suicide prevention strategies.



METHODS: The study utilized the Youth Risk Behavior Survey to investigate this association. A total of 17 209 students were finally included in the study. Conditional suicidal behaviors included no suicidal behavior (NS), suicidal ideation without a plan or attempt (SINPA), suicide plan without an attempt (SPNA) and suicide attempt (SA).



RESULTS: Among 17 209 students, the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt were 21.4%, 17.3%, and 11.1%, respectively. Moreover, 15.2% of the students used alcohol before age 13, whereas 31.7% of students used alcohol at age 13 or older. Compared to NS, students using alcohol showed significant associations with SA (OR = 2.34, p < .001; OR = 1.29, p < .01), SPNA (OR = 1.68, p < .001; OR = 1.19, p < .05) and SINPA (OR = 1.55, p < .001; OR = 1.40, p < .001). Comparing with SINPA and SNPA, students using alcohol before age 13 were associated with SA (OR = 1.61, p < .001; OR = 1.46, p < .001), whereas those using alcohol at or after the age 13 were not associated with SA (OR = 0.98, p > .05; OR = 1.09, p > .05).



DISCUSSION: This study demonstrated that early alcohol use initiation was significantly associated with suicide attempts among students with suicidal ideations or plans.

Language: en