Citation
Wang M, Zhong Y, Chen Y, Li Q, Su X, Wei Z, Sun L. Asia Pac. Psychiatry 2024; 16(1): e12554.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38509771
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide and early alcohol use initiation are public health concerns. Previous studies have explored the associations between age of alcohol use initiation and suicidal behaviors, which progresses from ideation to action. Distinguishing between the various associations can help gain a deeper understanding of suicidal behaviors and aid in developing social suicide prevention strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
*Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted; Adolescent; adolescents; age of alcohol use initiation; Humans; Prevalence; Risk Factors; Students; suicidal ideation; suicide attempt; suicide plan; Suicide Prevention; Surveys and Questionnaires