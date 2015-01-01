Abstract

Addressing suicide and mental health issues among psychiatrists, particularly during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic is important. several factors contribute to this risk, such as long duty hours, burnout, emotional exhaustion, exposure to secondary trauma, and the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of healthcare workers. This paper emphasizes the urgent need for interventions at individual and organizational levels to address burnout and mental health issues among psychiatrists. Supporting the mental resilience of mental health professionals will improve the mental health of the community.

Language: en