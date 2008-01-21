Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evaluations of Intimate Partner Abuse training for general practitioners is limited. The Women's Evaluation of Abuse and Violence Care study trialled in Australia was a primary care intervention that included delivering the Health Relationships training, a program that educates practitioners on how to provide supportive counselling and assistance to women afraid of an intimate partner. We report on effectiveness of the Healthy Relationships training program within a cluster-randomised controlled trial.



METHODS: General practitioners filled out a baseline survey and surveys before and after training, including quantitative and open-text questions on barriers and enablers to supporting victim-survivors. The Physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey (PREMIS) tool, a validated measure, was included to assess practitioner knowledge, skills, confidence, and attitudes. General linear model repeated analysis of variance tested the difference between trial groups over time.



RESULTS: Fifty-two general practitioners completed the baseline demographic survey, with 65% (19 intervention, 18 comparison) completing both pre-and-post-training surveys. There were no between-group differences in baseline characteristics. Post-training, the intervention group had significantly higher average scores than the comparison on perceived preparation to address abuse (p = .000), perceived knowledge (p = .000), actual knowledge (p = .03), and greater awareness of practice-related issues (p = .000). There were no between-group differences in PREMIS opinion domain scores on workplace issues, self-efficacy and understanding of victims. Post-training, the qualitative data indicated that the intervention practitioners (n = 24) reported increased knowledge, awareness, and confidence, while time pressures and lack of referral options impeded addressing abuse.



CONCLUSION: The Healthy Relationships Training program for general practitioners increased aspects of practitioner knowledge, skills, and confidence. However, more support is needed to change opinions and support victim-survivors sustainably. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The WEAVE trial was registered on 21/01/2008 with the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry, number ACTRN12608000032358.

