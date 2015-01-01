|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global social issue and increasingly asks for the attention of policymakers. IPV is one of the main factors that affect the health of pregnant women and their infants during pregnancy and after childbirth; it will not only cause direct harm to women themselves but also reduce women's exclusive breastfeeding (EBF) behavior and pose a threat to newborn health. Existing facts on the association between IPV and EBF in the Pakistani context are negligible and incomplete to an enduring measure of IPV practice. To this effect, the present study aims to investigate the relationship between EBF and IPV practiced during the prenatal period and post-delivery.
*Breast Feeding; *Intimate Partner Violence; Child; Demography; Domestic violence; Exclusive breastfeeding; Female; Humans; Infant; Infant feeding; Infant, Newborn; Intimate partner violence; Pakistan; Pregnancy; Pregnant Women; Risk Factors; Sexual Partners/psychology