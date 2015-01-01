Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global social issue and increasingly asks for the attention of policymakers. IPV is one of the main factors that affect the health of pregnant women and their infants during pregnancy and after childbirth; it will not only cause direct harm to women themselves but also reduce women's exclusive breastfeeding (EBF) behavior and pose a threat to newborn health. Existing facts on the association between IPV and EBF in the Pakistani context are negligible and incomplete to an enduring measure of IPV practice. To this effect, the present study aims to investigate the relationship between EBF and IPV practiced during the prenatal period and post-delivery.



METHODS: The statistics study has drawn from the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) 2018. A total of 1191 breastfeeding females aged 15-49 with children under 6 months were selected for the present study. T-test or chi-square test of Univariate test of hypothesis; Logistic regression model was utilized to explore the potential impact of IPV on female exclusive breastfeeding from three dimensions of physical, sexual and psychological violence, to provide data support for the Pakistani government to formulate policies to promote female EBF. All investigations have been performed in STATA software 16.0 (Stata Corp, College Station, TX, USA) at 95% confidence interval.



RESULTS: Among the 1191 participants, 43.6% (520 / 1191) of the females were EBF, while the rates of physical, sexual, and emotional IPV were 47.44%, 30.23%, and 51.72%, respectively. Logistic regression analysis showed that females who have experienced physical IPV were 32% less likely to be exclusively breastfed (aOR = 0.68; 95% CI; 0.490, 0.980; P < 0.05), the chances of EBF were reduced by 22% in women who experienced IPV (aOR = 0.78; 95 CI; 0.55, 1.00; P < 0.05), females who experienced emotional IPV were 31% less probable to exclusively breastfed (aOR = 0.69; 95% CI; 0.47, 0.92; P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study determines the adverse effects of sexual and psychological violence on EBF practices in women. Policymakers in Pakistan should actively implement assistance programs to reduce IPV, emphasize monitoring women's experiences of IPV before and after giving birth, and encourage women to break the "culture of silence" when they experience IPV to maximize their access to assistance.

