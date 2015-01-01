Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adherence to injury prevention programmes may improve with greater end-user involvement and application of implementation frameworks during development. We describe the cocreation, initial dissemination and feedback from programme early adopters (coaches), to develop the first evidence-informed injury prevention programme for women playing community Australian Football (Prep-to-Play).



METHODS: We used a pragmatic seven-step process for developing sports injury prevention programmes to (1) gain organisational support, (2) compile research evidence, (3) consult experts, (4) engage end-users, (5) test programme acceptability, (6) evaluate against theory and (7) gain early adopter feedback. All Australian Football-registered coaches of women's/girls' teams were sent a postseason survey to determine initial awareness, adoption and implementation (steps 5 and 6). Purposively selected coaches were invited to interviews/focus groups (step 7) to identify competency, organisational and leadership implementation drivers with a deductive thematic analysis applied.



RESULTS: Prep-to-Play was cocreated using previous efficacious programmes and expert input (steps 1-4), and disseminated via the national sporting organisation in preseason 2019 to all registered coaches (step 5). 343 coaches (90 women) completed the postseason survey and 22 coaches (5 women) participated in an interview (n=9) or focus group (n=13) (steps 6 and 7). 268 coaches (78%) were aware of Prep-to-Play. Of those aware, 218 (81%) had used (at least one element) Prep-to-Play, and 143 (53%) used it at least twice per week. Competency drivers included local expert-delivered face-to-face workshops complimented by online content and ongoing support. Organisational drivers included coach education integrated into existing league/club. Leadership drivers included compulsory injury prevention education integrated into coach reaccreditation processes or incentivisation via recognition (eg, professional development points).



CONCLUSIONS: Cocreation and organisational support resulted in high programme awareness and adoption. However, high fidelity implementation and maintenance may need to be facilitated by competency, organisational and leadership drivers. Responsibility should be shared among all stakeholders.

