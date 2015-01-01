Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aimed to assess the injury rate and characteristics in Japanese male professional ice hockey players.



METHODS: This study involved an inclusive cohort of male ice hockey players from a Japanese professional team competing in the 2010-2011 through the 2019-2020 seasons. An injury was defined as the 'time-loss and medical attention' definition of the International Ice Hockey Federation. All injuries that occurred during games and practice sessions were recorded daily on injury charts by the team athletic trainers and/or physician. Game-related injury rates were analysed using both the athlete-at-risk (AAR) and time on ice (TOI) methods.



RESULTS: Sixty players were included in the study. A total of 479 injuries were recorded, with 307 (64%) occurring during 451 games and 172 (36%) occurring during the practice sessions. The game-related injury rates obtained using the AAR and TOI methods were not statistically different (p>0.05): 115.3 (95% CI 107.1 to 123.1) and 116.8 (95% CI 109.9 to 124.7) per 1000 player-game hours, respectively. Most injuries involved the upper extremities (39.9% game-related, 32.6% practice-related), followed by the lower extremities (23.5% game-related, 32.5% practice-related). The most frequent mechanism of game-related injury was body checking (45.4%).



CONCLUSION: We observed a higher injury rate in a Japanese male professional team compared with rates reported in other leagues. The reported injury characteristics should help to improve injury prevention strategies that should target shoulder dislocations caused by body checking, and finger or wrist fractures resulting from contact with a hockey stick or puck impact.

