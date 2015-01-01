|
Citation
Ashworth E, Thompson J, Saini P. Br. J. Educ. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Wiley-Blackwell)
DOI
PMID
38514453
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite emerging evidence for the effectiveness of school-based suicide prevention programmes worldwide, there are few being implemented in the United Kingdom, and their social validity (i.e., the feasibility, acceptability, and utility) is not yet known. AIMS: We aimed to conduct a scoping study to determine: (1) the social validity and potential benefits of school-based suicide prevention interventions, (2) the perceived need for such interventions, and (3) barriers and facilitators to implementation. SAMPLE AND METHODS: A total of 46 participants took part. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with mental health professionals (N = 8), school staff (N = 8), and parents whose children had experienced suicidal ideation/behaviours (N = 3) in England. Focus groups were also completed with children and young people (N = 27) aged 15-18 across three state secondary schools. Data were analysed using thematic framework analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
children and adolescents; qualitative; school mental health; suicide prevention