Demetriades AK, Shah I, Marklund N, Clusmann H, Peul W. Brain Spine 2024; 4: e102763.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38510627
INTRODUCTION: Sport-related concussions (SRC) have been a concern in all sports, including soccer. The long-term effects of soccer-related head injuries are a public health concern. The Concussion in Sport Group (CISG) released a consensus statement in 2017 and several soccer governing associations have published their own SRC guidelines while referring to it but it is unclear whether this has been universally adopted. RESEARCH QUESTION: We aimed to investigate whether guidelines published by soccer associations have any discrepancies; and the extent to which they follow the CISG recommendations.
Language: en
Concussion in Sport Group (CISG); Guidelines; Soccer; Soccer professional associations; Sport-related concussion