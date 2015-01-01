Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sport-related concussions (SRC) have been a concern in all sports, including soccer. The long-term effects of soccer-related head injuries are a public health concern. The Concussion in Sport Group (CISG) released a consensus statement in 2017 and several soccer governing associations have published their own SRC guidelines while referring to it but it is unclear whether this has been universally adopted. RESEARCH QUESTION: We aimed to investigate whether guidelines published by soccer associations have any discrepancies; and the extent to which they follow the CISG recommendations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A scoping review of available soccer-specific SRC guidelines was performed via databases PubMed, Google Scholar, and official soccer association websites via web browser Google. The inclusion criteria were soccer-specific SRC guidelines. Comparisons between guidelines were made concerning the following index items: initial (on-site) assessment, removal from play, re-evaluation with neuroimaging, return-to-sport protocol, special populations, and education.



RESULTS: Nine soccer associations with available guidelines were included in this review. Guidelines obtained were from official associations in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. When compared to each other and the CISG recommendations, discrepancies were found within guidelines regarding the index items. Additionally, major soccer associations in some countries famous for soccer were found to have not published any publicly available guidelines.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: SRC guidelines from different soccer associations contain discrepancies which may be detrimental to athletes, both short and long-term. We recommend that all major soccer governing associations publish guidelines that are standardised and accessible to all athletes.

