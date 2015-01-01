|
Ricciardi GA, Cabrera JP, Martinez O, Matta J, Vilchis H, Perez Ríos JJ, Carazzo CA, Dittmar M, Yurac R. Brain Spine 2024; 4: e102766.
INTRODUCTION: There is a wide variation in the clinical presentation of spinal gunshot wounds ranging from isolated minor stable fractures to extremely severe injuries with catastrophic neurological damage. RESEARCH QUESTION: we aim to analyze the risk factors for early complications and impact of surgical treatment in patients with spinal gunshot wounds. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This is a multicentre retrospective case-control study to compare patients with spinal gunshot wounds who had early complications with those who did not. The following matching criteria were used: sex (1:1), injury level (1:1) and age (±5 years). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed using logistic regression.
Firearms; Fracture fixation; Gunshot wounds; Postoperative complications; Risk factors; Surgery