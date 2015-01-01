Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a wide variation in the clinical presentation of spinal gunshot wounds ranging from isolated minor stable fractures to extremely severe injuries with catastrophic neurological damage. RESEARCH QUESTION: we aim to analyze the risk factors for early complications and impact of surgical treatment in patients with spinal gunshot wounds. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This is a multicentre retrospective case-control study to compare patients with spinal gunshot wounds who had early complications with those who did not. The following matching criteria were used: sex (1:1), injury level (1:1) and age (±5 years). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed using logistic regression.



RESULTS: Results: Among 387 patients, 36.9 % registered early complications, being persistent pain (n = 32; 15 %), sepsis/septic shock (n = 28; 13 %), pneumonia (n = 27; 13 %) and neurogenic bladder (n = 27; 12 %) the most frequently reported. After case-control matched analysis, we obtained 133 patients who suffered early complications (cases) and 133 patients who did not as control group, not differing significantly in sex (p = 1000), age (p = 0,535) and injury level (p = 1000), while the 35 % of complications group required surgical treatment versus 15 % of the non-complication group (p < 0.001). On multivariable analysis, significant predictors of complications were surgical treatment for spinal injury (OR = 3.50, 95 % CI = 1.68-7.30), dirty wound (3.32, 1.50-7.34), GCS ≤8 (3.56, 1.17-10.79), hemodynamic instability (2.29, 1.07-4.88), and multiple bullets (1.97, 1.05-3.67).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: Spinal gunshot wounds are associated with a high risk of early complications, especially when spinal surgery is required, and among patients with dirty wound, low level of consciousness, hemodynamic instability, and multiple bullets.

