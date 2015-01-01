|
Citation
|
Hossain I, Marklund N, Czeiter E, Hutchinson P, Büki A. Brain Spine 2024; 4: e102735.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38510630
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: A blood-based biomarker (BBBM) test could help to better stratify patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI), reduce unnecessary imaging, to detect and treat secondary insults, predict outcomes, and monitor treatment effects and quality of care. RESEARCH QUESTION: What evidence is available for clinical applications of BBBMs in TBI and how to advance this field? MATERIAL AND METHODS: This narrative review discusses the potential clinical applications of core BBBMs in TBI. A literature search in PubMed, Scopus, and ISI Web of Knowledge focused on articles in English with the words "traumatic brain injury" together with the words "blood biomarkers", "diagnostics", "outcome prediction", "extracranial injury" and "assay method" alone-, or in combination.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Blood biomarkers; Diagnostics; Outcome prediction; Traumatic brain injury