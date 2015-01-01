Abstract

BACKGROUND: Preschoolers are at an increased risk of experiencing abuse, especially from caregivers. Early child abuse has adverse continuances on children's short and long-term development. The majority of previous studies were conducted in the 1990s in the United States, focusing primarily on sexual abuse. Despite the recently increasing public awareness of daycare abuse (DA), empirical studies on this topic have not yet been conducted in Israel.



OBJECTIVE: The current study was designed to examine parents' perceptions regarding the DA of their preschool children.



METHOD: The data were collected through semi-structured, in-depth interviews with 14 parents of children who underwent DA. Qualitative analysis was performed on the narratives of the participants.



FINDINGS: Three main themes were identified: 1) parental shock, 2) community echoes, and 3) ripples of trauma. The study revealed the dramatic consequences of DA on children and their families. The families dealt with the consequences of the traumatic DA event, which destabilized almost every part of their lives. The study found that parents felt alone and without assistance from the authorities while facing the consequences of the DA.



CONCLUSIONS: In examining the parents' perspectives, the current study's findings presented essential empirical knowledge regarding the DA phenomenon and encouraged future studies in this area. This study has the potential to serve as a basis for the creation of professional training programs.

