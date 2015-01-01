|
Aviad M, Klebanov B, Katz C. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 151: e106755.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38513428
BACKGROUND: Preschoolers are at an increased risk of experiencing abuse, especially from caregivers. Early child abuse has adverse continuances on children's short and long-term development. The majority of previous studies were conducted in the 1990s in the United States, focusing primarily on sexual abuse. Despite the recently increasing public awareness of daycare abuse (DA), empirical studies on this topic have not yet been conducted in Israel.
Child abuse; Daycare abuse; Emotional abuse; Preschool children; Qualitative research; Trauma