Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigates the association between Methamphetamine (MA) intoxication and suicidal ideation/behavior in patients presenting to emergency departments. Amidst rising MA use and co-use with opioids, this "twin epidemic" has manifested in increasing admissions for MA intoxication, often accompanied by psychiatric symptoms that can escalate to suicidal behaviors.



METHOD: This retrospective study utilized patient records and analyzed data from 629 patients admitted to a Texas emergency department in 2020, with MA intoxication confirmed via urine tests and patient interviews. The suicidal tendencies were assessed using the Columbia-Suicide Severity Scale. The 629 patients were divided into three groups for analysis: (Group I) (n = 188) MA positive with suicidal ideation (SI) (MA + SI+), (Group II) (n = 202) MA-positive without SI (MA + SI-), and (Group III) (n = 239) MA-negative with SI (MA- SI+). Multiple regression analysis was used to elicit clinical features predicting patients presenting to the emergency department with acute MA intoxication.



RESULTS: Results reveal that approximately half of patients with acute MA intoxication reported suicidal thoughts, indicating a significant association between MA use and suicidal tendencies. Females exhibited higher rates of suicidal thoughts, behavior, and subsequent medical attention compared to males. Sociodemographic characteristics and clinical features differed among MA-positive patients with and without SI. Multivariable regression analysis identified factors influencing MA use, including cannabis use, male gender, agitation, and an inverse association with alcohol use. Notably, the severity and potential lethality of suicidal behavior in MA-intoxicated patients paralleled those observed in psychiatric patients without MA use.



CONCLUSION: These results underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the complex interplay between MA use and suicidal risks in the emergency department setting, as well as broader public health strategies to combat the increasing prevalence of MA use.

