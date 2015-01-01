SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tong D, Shi Y, Gu X, Lu P. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/cyber.2023.0499

38511278

Extensive research has documented bully victimization as a pivotal risk factor contributing to aggressive behaviors among adolescents. Particularly, the negative outcome of increased aggressive behaviors may be exacerbated when the aggressive actions are novel and difficult to detect. The present study aims to explore the complex relationships between cyberbullying and school bullying victimization and malevolent creativity and the potential mediating role of hostile attribution using two-wave longitudinal data. The present study analyzed data from 262 rural adolescents. The results revealed that cyberbullying victimization significantly predicted malevolent creativity, whereas school bullying victimization did not. Hostile attribution served as a mediator in the relationship between cyberbullying victimization and malevolent creativity in the longitudinal models. These findings provide significant implications for mitigating the negative influence of bullying victimization on the emergence of malevolent creativity in rural adolescents.


cyberbullying victimization; hostile attribution; malevolent creativity; school bullying victimization

