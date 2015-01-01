|
Honda H, Ashizawa R, Kameyama Y, Hirase T, Arizono S, Yoshimoto Y. Eur. Geriatr. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38512605
PURPOSE: Previous studies have shown an association between chronic pain and the occurrence of falls in community-dwelling older adults; however, the association between chronic pain and fall-related injuries in older adults with disabilities is unclear. This study aimed to determine the association between chronic pain and fall-related injuries in older adults with disabilities.
Chronic pain; Disability; Fall-related injury; Older adults; Prospective study