Abstract

PURPOSE: Previous studies have shown an association between chronic pain and the occurrence of falls in community-dwelling older adults; however, the association between chronic pain and fall-related injuries in older adults with disabilities is unclear. This study aimed to determine the association between chronic pain and fall-related injuries in older adults with disabilities.



METHODS: This 24-month prospective cohort study included older adults aged 65 years or older using Japanese long-term care insurance services. Chronic pain, defined as "pain that has persisted for more than three months to date," was assessed using a face-to-face questionnaire. Fall-related injuries, defined as "injuries requiring hospitalization or outpatient treatment due to a fall," were assessed using a fall calendar. Data were analyzed using a Cox proportional hazards model, with fall-related injury as the dependent variable, chronic pain as the independent variable, and confounders as covariates.



RESULTS: Among 133 included participants, 15 experienced fall-related injuries. After adjusting for age and sex as covariates, chronic pain was significantly associated with fall-related injuries (hazard ratio: 5.487, 95% confidence interval: 1.211-24.853, p = 0.027).



CONCLUSIONS: Chronic pain was associated with fall-related injuries in older adults with disabilities. In this population, a greater focus should be placed on treating chronic pain to reduce the occurrence of falls.

Language: en