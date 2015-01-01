|
Sigrist C, Ottaviani C, Baumeister-Lingens L, Bussone S, Pesca C, Kaess M, Carola V, Koenig J. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2325247.
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
38512074
BACKGROUND: Experiences of early life maltreatment (ELM) are alarmingly common and represent a risk factor for the development of psychopathology, particularly depression. Research has focused on alterations in autonomic nervous system (ANS) functioning as a mediator of negative mental health outcomes associated with ELM. Early alterations in autonomic vagal activity (vmHRV) may moderate the relationship between ELM and depression, particularly when considering forms of emotional maltreatment. Recent evidence suggests that the relationships of both ELM and vmHRV with depression may be non-linear, particularly considering females.
Language: en
*Autonomic Nervous System; *Depression; actividad vagal autónoma; Adolescent; Adult; análisis de red; autonomic vagal activity; depresión; depression; Early life maltreatment; Emotional Abuse; Emotions; Female; Humans; Male; Maltrato en los primeros años de vida; network analysis; nonlinear quadratic relationships; Outpatients; relaciones cuadráticas no lineales; sex-specific pathway; vía específica por sexo