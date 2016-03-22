Abstract

PURPOSE: On 22 March 2016, the burn unit (BU) of Queen Astrid Military Hospital assessed a surge in severely injured victims from terror attacks at the national airport and Maalbeek subway station according to the damage control resuscitation (DCR) and damage control surgery (DCS) principles. This study delves into its approach to identify a suitable triage scoring system and to determine if a BU can serve as buffer capacity for mass casualty incidents (MCIs).



METHODS: The study reviewed retrospectively the origin of explosion, demographic data, sustained injuries, performed surgery, and length of stay of all admitted patients. Trauma scores (Injury Severity Score (ISS) and New Injury Severity Score (NISS)) and triage scores (Revised Trauma Score (RTS), New Trauma Score (NTS), and Trauma Score Injury Severity Score (TRISS)), were compared to burn mortality scores (Osler updated Baux Score and Tobiasen's Abbreviated Burn Severity Index (ABSI)).



RESULTS: Of the 23 casualties admitted to the BU, the scores calculated on average 3.5 indications for a level 1 trauma center (ISS 4, NISS 6, RTS 0, T-NTS 4). Nevertheless, no deaths occurred during admission or the 1-year follow-up.



CONCLUSION: MCIs create chaos and a high demand for care. Avoiding bottlenecks and adhering to the DCR/DCS principles are necessary to deliver the best care to the largest number of people. This study indicates that a BU can serve as buffer capacity for MCIs. Nevertheless, its integration into the medical resilience plan depends on accurate scoring, comprehensive care availability, and understanding of the DCR/DCS concept. NTS for triage seems the best fit for scoring polytrauma referrals to a BU during MCIs.

Language: en