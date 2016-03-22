|
Citation
|
Bruyninckx L, Jennes S, Pirnay JP, de Schoutheete JC. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38509185
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: On 22 March 2016, the burn unit (BU) of Queen Astrid Military Hospital assessed a surge in severely injured victims from terror attacks at the national airport and Maalbeek subway station according to the damage control resuscitation (DCR) and damage control surgery (DCS) principles. This study delves into its approach to identify a suitable triage scoring system and to determine if a BU can serve as buffer capacity for mass casualty incidents (MCIs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Burn unit; Damage control resuscitation; Damage control surgery; Mass casualty incident; Scoring