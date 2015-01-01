Abstract

BACKGROUND: French Guiana (FG) is a French territory located in South America with the highest rate of armed assaults. FG presents a poorly developed road system and a young and precarious population that makes the geographical and socio-demographic characteristics specific. No data concerning the firearm injury management are available in this country. Studying thesis trauma could permit to improve the management of victims. The objective of this study is to investigate the epidemiology of firearm injuries in FG, to define characteristics of the victims, and to assess factors associated with death. These identified factors could enable target primary prevention and intensification of medical management.



METHODS: From January 2016 to December 2019, we conducted a retrospective study at the Cayenne General Hospital (CGH), including all patients admitted for firearm injuries in the emergency department, the medical emergency and resuscitation service, and the forensic service. A bivariate analysis was performed to assess relevant clinical data that were entered into a logistic regression model to assess factors associated with death.



RESULTS: A total of 871 files were analyzed concerning 340 patients included after cross-checking. Victims were mainly males (90%) and young (30 ± 11 years old). The injury occurred mainly at night (60%), in a context of assaults (83%) and with long-barreled guns (82%). Among the 290 patients managed at the CGH, 60% were hospitalized including 12% that were in the intensive care unit, 41% that required surgical treatment, and 7% that died in hospital. The overall average length of stay was 10 ± 18 days. Overall mortality (n = 71, 21%) is statistically associated with male gender (p = 0.007) and suicide context (p < 0.001). In multivariate analysis, the sites of wounds (head and neck, thorax; p < 0.001) as well as induced organ injuries (neurological, respiratory, and vascular; p < 0.005) were independent factors associated to mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: This work underlines the high incidence of ballistic trauma in FG. This mainly involves a young and male population linked to the use of long arms and assaults. Despite the geographical difficulties of the territory and the technical platform deficits (no neurosurgery, no cardiothoracic surgery, no interventional radiology), the mortality is comparable to other studies, but remains more than twice as high as in mainland France. Finally, despite a change in legislation restricting access to firearms, our results show that gunshot firearm injuries remain a major public health concern requiring greater political actions.

