SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nitya Harshitha T, Prabu M, Suganya E, Sountharrajan S, Bavirisetti DP, Gadde N, Uppu LS. Front. Artif. Intell. 2024; 7: e1269366.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/frai.2024.1269366

PMID

38510470

PMCID

PMC10950905

Abstract

The emergence of social media has given rise to a variety of networking and communication opportunities, as well as the well-known issue of cyberbullying, which is continuously on the rise in the current world. Researchers have been actively addressing cyberbullying for a long time by applying machine learning and deep learning techniques. However, although these algorithms have performed well on artificial datasets, they do not provide similar results when applied to real-time datasets with high levels of noise and imbalance. Consequently, finding generic algorithms that can work on dynamic data available across several platforms is critical. This study used a unique hybrid random forest-based CNN model for text classification, combining the strengths of both approaches. Real-time datasets from Twitter and Instagram were collected and annotated to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed technique. The performance of various ML and DL algorithms was compared, and the RF-based CNN model outperformed them in accuracy and execution speed. This is particularly important for timely detection of bullying episodes and providing assistance to victims. The model achieved an accuracy of 96% and delivered results 3.4 seconds faster than standard CNN models.


Language: en

Keywords

cyber bullying; data mining; deep learning; machine learning; neural network; social media; text analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print