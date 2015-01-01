Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence-based falls prevention programs are available in many communities, but participation in such programs remains low. This study aimed to develop community-based referral networks of organizations to facilitate the uptake of evidence-based falls prevention programs through engaging older adults at risk for falls with the RememberingWhen™ program and connecting them to evidence-based programs in Midwestern communities.



METHODS: Guided by the Practical, Robust Implementation and Sustainability Model (PRISM), referral networks were developed in two Midwestern communities (urban and micropolitan) through a seven-step community engagement plan: establishing and operationalizing the State-level Advisory Board (SAB), identifying falls prevention resources, conducting community assessments, developing Local Advisory Groups (LAG), operationalizing the LAG, developing referral network and protocols, and implementing the network. Semistructured interviews guided by the RE-AIM framework were conducted with members of the SAB, LAG, administrators and staff from organizations that participated in networks, and older adult participants.



RESULTS: After participating in the development of referral networks, participants felt they learned important skills that they can use to develop additional collaborations and networks in the future, emphasized the benefits of building community capacity among organizations with common missions. Interview data yielded strategies on enhancing the referral network's reach, impact, adoption, implementation efficiency, and maintenance.



CONCLUSION: Future sustainability studies of such networks should explore identified challenges and strategies to sustain efforts.



RESULTS highlight the importance of ongoing funds to support the efforts of organizational networks in communities.

