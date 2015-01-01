Abstract

PURPOSE: Violence is recognized as an extreme expression of aggressive behavior and physical violence is most recognized type among victims. Patients always come to the hospitals looking for a cure, remedy, or assurance; however, incompatibility of demand and service often results in violent incidents that become statuesque in health facilities. This study aims to investigate physical violence and associated factors among nurses in health facilities in Gondar town, Ethiopia.



METHOD: The study was an institutional-based cross-sectional study among nurses in Gondar town from April to May 2017. Data were collected using a pretested modified version of the standard [ILO/ICN/WHO/PSI] questionnaire by trained data collectors among 339 nurses across health facilities. Multivariable logistic regression analysis with 95% confidence interval (CI) was used to identify the factors significantly associated with physical violence at p-value ≤0.05.



RESULT: Over one fourth (28.9%) [95% CI: (24.8, 33.9)] of nurses were victims of violence in the past 12 months. Level of verbal abuse (AOR = 2.35; 95%CI, 1.26-4.40), working in emergency (AOR = 4.58; 95%CI, 1.47-14.30) and inpatient (AOR = 3.33; 95%CI, 1.15-9.66)departments; having moderate (AOR = 0.41; 95%CI, 0.18-0.90),high (AOR = 0.41; 95%CI, 0.18-0.90), optimal (AOR = 0.41; 95%CI, 0.18-0.90) level of concern of violence were significantly associated with physical violence.



CONCLUSION: This study underlines findings nurses are at high-risk of physical violence and it is ranked second highest only to psychiatric and trauma facilities in Gondar town. Exposure to verbal abuse, working in emergency and inpatient departments and perceived level of concern are the precursors of experiencing physical violence. Therefore, investing time and capital in training like restraining and de-escalation, structural measures that deter the assailants are important.

