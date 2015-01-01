Abstract

In Pakistan, the assessment of road safety measures within road safety management systems is commonly seen as the most deficient part. Accident prediction models are essential for road authorities, road designers, and road safety specialists. These models facilitate the examination of safety concerns, the identification of safety improvements, and the projection of the potential impact of these modifications in terms of collision reduction. In the context described above, the goal of this paper is to utilize the 2-tuple linguistic q-rung orthopair fuzzy set (2TLq-ROFS), a new and useful decision tool with a strong ability to address uncertain or imprecise information in practical decision-making processes. In addition, for dealing with the multi-attribute group decision-making problems in road safety management, this paper proposes a new 2TLq-ROF integrated determination of objective criteria weights (IDOCRIW)-the qualitative flexible multiple criteria (QUALIFLEX) decision analysis method with a weighted power average (WPA) operator based on the 2TLq-ROF numbers. The IDOCRIW method is used to calculate the weight of attributes and the QUALIFLEX method is used to rank the options. To show the viability and superiority of the proposed approach, we also perform a case study on the evaluation of accident prediction models in road safety management. Finally, the results of the experiments and comparisons with existing methods are used to explain the benefits and superiority of the suggested approach. The findings of this study show that the proposed approach is more practical and compatible with other existing approaches.

Language: en